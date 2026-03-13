Rubies worth Rs. 6 million stolen from gem merchant in Kandy

An individual has stolen a box containing several rubies from a gem merchant at E.L. Senanayake Veediya in Kandy this afternoon (13).

The robbery had been carried out after the suspect incapacitated an individual on the premises by spraying an unidentified chemical liquid on his face.

According to the Police, the establishment functions as a centre for the sale, testing, and certification of gemstones.

The suspect reportedly entered the premises under the guise of a potential buyer interested in purchasing gemstones.

Once inside, the perpetrator sprayed the chemical liquid on the staff member’s face and fled the scene with the box of rubies, which are estimated to be valued at approximately Rs. 6 million.

Officers from the Crime Investigation Division of the Kandy Police are currently conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspect.