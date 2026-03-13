Committee on Economic Surveillance discusses urgent measures to stabilise domestic market

The Committee on Economic Surveillance, established to safeguard Sri Lanka’s economic stability and protect the welfare of citizens amid external pressures, has met at the Presidential Secretariat under the chairmanship of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

During the meeting yesterday (12), attention was focused on the potential adverse impacts on Sri Lanka’s economy arising from the current conflict situation in the Middle East, including rising global oil prices, disruptions to maritime supply chains and difficulties affecting international trade.

Extensive discussions were also held on the urgent measures required to stabilise the domestic market and safeguard citizens under these prevailing circumstances, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

In addition, matters discussed at the previous meeting of the committee were reviewed.

Among those present were Anil Jayantha Fernando – Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, P. Nandalal Weerasinghe – Governor, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Harshana Suriyapperuma – Secretary to the Treasury / Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Hans Wijayasuriya – Chief Adviser to the President on the Digital Economy, Duminda Hulangamuwa – Senior Economic Adviser to the President, D.J.A.S. de S. Rajakaruna – Chairman, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, Channa Gunawardena – Chairman, Litro Gas Lanka Ltd, Dr Parakrama Dissanayake – Chairman, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Mangala Wijesinghe – Chairman, Sri Lanka Export Development Board, Hanif Yusoof – Presidential Special Representative on Foreign Investment, R. K. Obeyesekere – Chairman, Sri Lanka Tea Board, Buddhika Hewawasam – Chairman, Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority and C. Amarasekara – Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

--PMD—