Electricity trade unions hail successful talks with the President

March 13, 2026   06:14 pm

The electricity-sector trade unions, who met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this afternoon (13) to discuss their issues, say that the talks were successful. 

Speaking to reporters following the meeting at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, the electricity trade unions state that they expect that the President will do justice to their issues. 

The trade union members emphasised that their unions have no need to create issues or defeat the government.

The trade union members said that the President promised that he would hold a special discussion with the chairpersons and boards of directors of the new power sector companies this evening, and that he had agreed to provide solutions to the problems of the electricity trade unions during that discussion.

The electricity trade union members further claimed that the President has ordered the immediate suspension of the appointments of electrical superintendents and electrical engineers to be recruited externally to the new companies.

