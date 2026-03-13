S. Satheestharan appointed as High Court Judge

Former District Judge of Chavakachcheri, Mr S. Satheestharan, has been appointed as a High Court Judge, the President’s Media Division said.

The letter of appointment was handed over to Mr S. Satheestharan by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (13) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Mr Satheestharan, a Special Grade officer of the Judicial Service, previously served as the District Judge of Chavakachcheri.