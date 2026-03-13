All six crew members killed in US refuelling plane crash

All six crew members killed in US refuelling plane crash

March 13, 2026   08:30 pm

All six crew members have been killed in the crash of a refuelling plane in Iraq, the US Central Command has said.

It had previously been announced that four of the six members died (see 9:37am post).

The KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft crashed in western Iraq, with the aircraft being lost while flying over friendly airspace yesterday.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation,” US CENTCOM says.

“The loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.”

Identities of the dead service members are being withheld for 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

Source: Sky News
--Agencies 

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