President assures protection of CEB employees rights amid restructuring

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the government is committed to addressing all issues faced by employees of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) at the earliest possible opportunity.

The President also expressed confidence that, in the meantime, all parties would act with mutual understanding and extend their cooperation to the government in achieving the desired objectives.

The President made these remarks during a meeting at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (13) with representatives from all trade unions affiliated with the Ceylon Electricity Board, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

President Dissanayake also emphasised that the government’s position is to ensure that all employee rights currently enjoyed within the Ceylon Electricity Board will be fully safeguarded within the new companies and that workers’ rights will continue to be protected under the proposed corporate structure.

He further invited all trade union representatives to act with understanding during this transitional period and to extend their cooperation in support of the process, the PMD said.

Extensive discussions were held on the issues that have arisen in relation to the restructuring process of the Ceylon Electricity Board, and attention was also focused on formulating a mechanism to address the concerns of employees.

The trade union representatives acknowledged their understanding of the challenges arising from the Middle East conflict and the government’s response to them. They also affirmed that no actions would be taken at this juncture that could impede the government or serve political interests. Furthermore, they expressed their commitment to contributing actively to ensure the restructuring process is implemented more effectively.

The trade union representatives highlighted two main challenges they have faced during this process: obtaining proper appointment letters within the new companies and the need for a collective agreement. They noted that these issues were discussed at a recent meeting with the Minister of Energy and expressed their expectation that the President’s intervention would also be forthcoming.

Furthermore, it was noted that a collective agreement has already been drafted between the new companies and the employees. During discussions with the Minister, it was agreed that this agreement should be submitted to the Cabinet for approval and implemented at the earliest opportunity.

The President also emphasised the need for trade unions and the management authorities to work collaboratively from a neutral position when finalising the collective agreement and resolving any outstanding issues from the previous arrangements.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, outlining the objectives of the restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board, emphasised that all future government economic plans are fundamentally determined by the availability of power. The President highlighted that energy constitutes a central component of the national economy and stressed that addressing this challenge requires the establishment of a robust institutional framework to ensure the energy sector is fully prepared.

President Dissanayake also highlighted the challenges arising from uncertainties in the data held by the Ceylon Electricity Board. He stressed that the restructuring process places emphasis on establishing a formalised data management system, alongside implementing the strong financial discipline necessary for the effective operation of the sector.

Discussions were also held on targeted plans to enhance employee efficiency, the statement added.

The President particularly commended the dedication and commitment shown by the Board’s employees during all emergency situations, including the recent Cyclone Ditwah.

Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody and Deputy Minister of Energy Arkam Ilyas were also present at the occasion.