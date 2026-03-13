Promoting local industry a key government priority - PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that promoting the local industrial sector is one of the key priorities of the Government.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while attending the official opening ceremony of the INCO 2026 Industrial Exhibition on Friday (13), which is being held for the 20th consecutive year at the BMICH Exhibition Centre, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The INCO 2026 Industrial Exhibition, organized by the Institution of Incorporated Engineers, Sri Lanka (IIESL), will be held from March 13 to 15.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated:

“The engineering sector is a key driving force in addressing practical challenges faced by a country while enhancing efficiency and safety. In particular, the contribution made by exhibitions of this nature encourages the student community to engage in innovation.

The Government has implemented several measures to accelerate the country’s industrial development. Notably, the National Industry Information System (NIIS) has established a centralized digital platform to collect data related to the country’s economic and industrial activities. The Government is also taking steps to provide necessary financial support to industrialists through revolving funds.

It is also noteworthy that this year’s exhibition has attracted international participation, creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs to explore new markets and gain exposure to international technologies. With the participation of engineers, students, and entrepreneurs, this exhibition marks an important step toward the country’s industrial future.”

The event was attended by Chairman of the Export Development Board Mangala Wijesinghe, Chairman of the National Paper Company Limited Upali Rathnayake, President of the Institution of Incorporated Engineers, Sri Lanka, Engineer Ananda Gunawardena, along with local and foreign investors, entrepreneurs, and industrialists.