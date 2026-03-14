Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island today

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island today

March 14, 2026   06:54 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Mannar and Anuradhapura districts after 2.00 p.m. today (14), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts. 

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island, the Met. Department noted. 

Moreover, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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