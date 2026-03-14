Ten suspects granted 7-day detention over southern sea drug and weapons haul

Ten suspects arrested in connection with a large-scale narcotics and weapons seizure aboard two multi-day fishing trawlers in the seas off the southern coast of Sri Lanka have been issued seven-day detention orders after being produced before the Hulftsdorp (Aluthkade) Courts Complex.

The suspects were apprehended after the Sri Lanka Navy intercepted one fishing vessel carrying five suspects along with narcotics and firearms in the deep seas, while another vessel with five other suspects was also taken into custody. Both vessels were subsequently brought to the Dikovita Fisheries Harbour on March 12.

Officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), who are conducting further investigations into the incident, stated that the suspects, aged between 22 and 49, are residents of Iranawila, Mahawewa, Melsiripura, Wennappuwa, Negombo, Nakulugama, Tangalle, Netolpitiya, and Gandara.

According to investigators, the suspects have been produced before the court on charges including possession, importation, and trafficking of around 176 kilograms and 568 grams of heroin and 478 kilograms and 326 grams of crystal methamphetamine (Ice).

Moreover, they also face charges related to the importation and possession of several firearms, including eight pistols, 15 magazines, two T56 rifles, one M16 rifle, and four magazines used for the M16, as well as aiding and abetting the said offences, authorities said.

Authorities estimate that the total value of the seized narcotics, weighing about 654 kilograms, exceeds Rs. 10 billion.