North Korea fires possible missile towards sea during US-South Korea drills

North Korea fires possible missile towards sea during US-South Korea drills

March 14, 2026   10:47 am

North Korea fired a projectile towards the sea on Saturday, South Korea and Japan said, with Tokyo saying it may have been a ballistic missile, while the U.S. and South Korea conducted military drills.

The projectile was fired toward the sea off ⁠North Korea’s east coast, the South Korean military said in a brief message to reporters. It gave no further details. Japan’s coast guard said the projectile appeared to have fallen into the sea.

It appeared to have fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported, citing defence ministry sources.

Seoul and ⁠Washington five days earlier launched the major drills, which they say are purely defensive, aimed at testing readiness against military threats from North Korea.

Nuclear-armed North Korea frequently displays ⁠its anger and objections to such exercises, saying they are “dress rehearsals” for armed aggression against it by the allies.

On ⁠Thursday, South Korea’s prime minister met U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss ways to ⁠reopen dialogue with the North, which has been suspended since 2019.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Committee on Economic Surveillance discusses urgent measures to stabilise domestic market (English)

Committee on Economic Surveillance discusses urgent measures to stabilise domestic market (English)

Committee on Economic Surveillance discusses urgent measures to stabilise domestic market (English)

People will face multiple issues in near future due to govt's incompetence  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

People will face multiple issues in near future due to govt's incompetence  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena arrested over Airbus bribery investigation (English)

Former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena arrested over Airbus bribery investigation (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.03.13

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.03.13

Public reports shortage of LP gas cylinders despite price increase (English)

Public reports shortage of LP gas cylinders despite price increase (English)

Drug haul worth over Rs. 10 bn and 11 firearms seized from fishing vessels intercepted by navy (English)

Drug haul worth over Rs. 10 bn and 11 firearms seized from fishing vessels intercepted by navy (English)

Sarvajana Balaya vows to release auspicious times table if govt fails to reestablish committee (English)

Sarvajana Balaya vows to release auspicious times table if govt fails to reestablish committee (English)