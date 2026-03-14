Formal investigation before eviction of Divulapathana residents  AG tells SC

The Attorney General has informed the Supreme Court that a formal investigation will be conducted regarding the residents of Divulapathana village in the Eastern Province—a predominantly Sinhalese area currently under the Mahaweli Authority—and that steps will be taken to provide them with appropriate relief prior to any eviction.

This announcement was made by Additional Solicitor General Vikum de Abrew, appearing for the Attorney General, when the Fundamental Rights petition filed by Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero and a group of residents challenging the eviction of the said villagers was taken up today.

The petition was taken up before a three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, Shiran Gooneratne, and Achala Wengappuli, said Ada Derana reporter.

Representing the Attorney General, Additional Solicitor General Vikum de Abrew informed the court that a formal inquiry would be held to identify the original residents of the village and that measures would be taken to provide them with alternative land or compensation.

At that instance, Attorney-at-Law Kanishka Vitharana, appearing for the petitioners, submitted to the court that the residents should be permitted to remain in their current locations until the investigation is concluded and that they must be granted appropriate relief.

After considering the facts presented, the bench decided to conclude the hearing of the petition with the consent of all parties involved.

The bench further informed the petitioners’ party that the case could be recalled by way of a motion if adequate relief is not granted following the conclusion of the relevant investigation.