Suspect arrested with firearms and ammunition in Kaduwela

A suspect has been arrested with a cache of firearms and live ammunition in the Weliwita area of the Kaduwela Police Division.

According to Sri Lanka Police, the suspect was apprehended during a raid carried out last morning (13) based on a tip-off received by officers of the Colombo Crimes Division.

During the operation, officers recovered an unlicensed 12-bore shotgun, a rifle, 15 rounds of 12-bore ammunition, two rounds of rifle ammunition, one magazine, and 50 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 48-year-old resident of the Kaduwela area.

The Colombo Crimes Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.