Lanka IOC pledges to ensure Sri Lankas energy security, continuous fuel supply

Lanka IOC pledges to ensure Sri Lankas energy security, continuous fuel supply

March 14, 2026   11:27 am

Lanka IOC has stated that it will ensure Sri Lanka’s energy security and maintain a continuous supply of fuel to achieve that objective.

The Managing Director of the company, K. Raghu, made this statement while addressing a press briefing.

Elaborating further, K. Raghu stated:

“As the Managing Director of Lanka IOC, I only want to tell the people that you are all in safe hands. We will maintain the fuel line. We will provide energy security to the country, which is very important. Yes, I will not say the situation is very rosy, but I will definitely assure you that you are all in safe hands. Companies are doing their best. The government is doing its best. And we will continue to fuel the progress of the country.”

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