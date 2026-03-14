Peradeniya Yakaa Paalama restoration faces significant delays, warns Station Masters Association

The Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Association has raised serious concerns over delays in the reconstruction of the Peradeniya Railway Bridge (famously known to locals as the ‘Yakaa Paalama’ – Devil’s Bridge), warning that the project is unlikely to be completed on time.

The Chairman of the association, Sumedha Somaratne, said the bridge has fallen into disrepair again due to irregularities in its construction.

Somaratne stated that three months have passed since Cyclone Ditwah, yet the full restoration of the affected railway line continues to face delays day by day.

“The government has set a date for the Peradeniya Bridge to be completed by April 28, but construction activities have come to a halt,” he said.

He also alleged that certain pro-government trade unions are circulating different narratives; however, the true story is that the bridge has begun to tilt once again, and no action is being taken on it.

He said that the continued delay has caused significant inconvenience to daily commuters travelling to Kandy for both public- and private-sector employment.

“There has been a train on the Ulapane–Nawalapitiya railway line for three months. Even though it could be moved easily, the department has not decided on it either,” Somaratne added.