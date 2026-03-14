Peradeniya Yakaa Paalama restoration faces significant delays, warns Station Masters Association

Peradeniya Yakaa Paalama restoration faces significant delays, warns Station Masters Association

March 14, 2026   12:43 pm

The Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Association has raised serious concerns over delays in the reconstruction of the Peradeniya Railway Bridge (famously known to locals as the ‘Yakaa Paalama’ – Devil’s Bridge), warning that the project is unlikely to be completed on time.

The Chairman of the association, Sumedha Somaratne, said the bridge has fallen into disrepair again due to irregularities in its construction.

Somaratne stated that three months have passed since Cyclone Ditwah, yet the full restoration of the affected railway line continues to face delays day by day.

“The government has set a date for the Peradeniya Bridge to be completed by April 28, but construction activities have come to a halt,” he said.

He also alleged that certain pro-government trade unions are circulating different narratives; however, the true story is that the bridge has begun to tilt once again, and no action is being taken on it.

He said that the continued delay has caused significant inconvenience to daily commuters travelling to Kandy for both public- and private-sector employment.

“There has been a train on the Ulapane–Nawalapitiya railway line for three months. Even though it could be moved easily, the department has not decided on it either,” Somaratne added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Committee on Economic Surveillance discusses urgent measures to stabilise domestic market (English)

Committee on Economic Surveillance discusses urgent measures to stabilise domestic market (English)

Committee on Economic Surveillance discusses urgent measures to stabilise domestic market (English)

People will face multiple issues in near future due to govt's incompetence  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

People will face multiple issues in near future due to govt's incompetence  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena arrested over Airbus bribery investigation (English)

Former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena arrested over Airbus bribery investigation (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.03.13

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.03.13

Public reports shortage of LP gas cylinders despite price increase (English)

Public reports shortage of LP gas cylinders despite price increase (English)

Drug haul worth over Rs. 10 bn and 11 firearms seized from fishing vessels intercepted by navy (English)

Drug haul worth over Rs. 10 bn and 11 firearms seized from fishing vessels intercepted by navy (English)

Sarvajana Balaya vows to release auspicious times table if govt fails to reestablish committee (English)

Sarvajana Balaya vows to release auspicious times table if govt fails to reestablish committee (English)