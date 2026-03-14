Deadly US attack on warship in Indian Ocean will not go unanswered: Iran army chief

Deadly US attack on warship in Indian Ocean will not go unanswered: Iran army chief

March 14, 2026   12:52 pm

Amir Hatami, commander-in-chief of the Iranian army, has warned that the killing of 104 crew members from the IRIS Dena, one of the country’s newest warships, in the Indian Ocean upon returning from a military exercise, “will not go unanswered”.

“The crew of the Dena destroyer had completed a peaceful mission and were targeted while on their way back to Iran,” he was quoted as saying by Iran’s IRNA news agency, adding that the sailors were attacked despite not being engaged in a direct battle.

“The name of Dena and the sacrifice of its crew will remain a symbol of courage and dedication in Iran’s naval history,” Hatami said. “The army will defend Iran’s maritime borders and strengthen its naval power with even greater determination.”

Source: Al Jazeera
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Committee on Economic Surveillance discusses urgent measures to stabilise domestic market (English)

Committee on Economic Surveillance discusses urgent measures to stabilise domestic market (English)

Committee on Economic Surveillance discusses urgent measures to stabilise domestic market (English)

People will face multiple issues in near future due to govt's incompetence  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

People will face multiple issues in near future due to govt's incompetence  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena arrested over Airbus bribery investigation (English)

Former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena arrested over Airbus bribery investigation (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.03.13

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.03.13

Public reports shortage of LP gas cylinders despite price increase (English)

Public reports shortage of LP gas cylinders despite price increase (English)

Drug haul worth over Rs. 10 bn and 11 firearms seized from fishing vessels intercepted by navy (English)

Drug haul worth over Rs. 10 bn and 11 firearms seized from fishing vessels intercepted by navy (English)

Sarvajana Balaya vows to release auspicious times table if govt fails to reestablish committee (English)

Sarvajana Balaya vows to release auspicious times table if govt fails to reestablish committee (English)