Deadly US attack on warship in Indian Ocean will not go unanswered: Iran army chief

Amir Hatami, commander-in-chief of the Iranian army, has warned that the killing of 104 crew members from the IRIS Dena, one of the country’s newest warships, in the Indian Ocean upon returning from a military exercise, “will not go unanswered”.

“The crew of the Dena destroyer had completed a peaceful mission and were targeted while on their way back to Iran,” he was quoted as saying by Iran’s IRNA news agency, adding that the sailors were attacked despite not being engaged in a direct battle.

“The name of Dena and the sacrifice of its crew will remain a symbol of courage and dedication in Iran’s naval history,” Hatami said. “The army will defend Iran’s maritime borders and strengthen its naval power with even greater determination.”

Source: Al Jazeera

--Agencies