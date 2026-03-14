Sarvajana Balaya prepares Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa after govt delay

Through the intervention of Sarvajana Balaya, measures were taken today (14) to prepare an “Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa,” the table of auspicious times for this year’s Sinhala and Tamil New Year, for the public.

This follows a prior pledge made by Sarvajana Balaya to intervene and prepare the “Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa” if the government failed to take immediate steps to establish the New Year Auspicious Time Committee.

Accordingly, as the time frame granted to the government by Sarvajana Balaya has now expired, steps were taken today (14) to prepare a consensus-based “Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa,” following a request made to the Chief Incumbent of the Papiliyana Sunethra Devi Purana Rajamaha Viharaya, Professor Venerable Medagoda Abayatissa Thero.

A group including the leader of Sarvajana Balaya, Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera, arrived at the Papiliyana Sunethra Devi Purana Rajamaha Viharaya this morning to meet Professor Venerable Medagoda Abayatissa Thero to discuss the matter.

Subsequently, at the invitation of Professor Venerable Medagoda Abayatissa Thero, a total of 17 astrologers arrived at the Papiliyana Sunethra Devi Purana Rajamaha Viharaya today to hold discussions and take steps to formulate an “Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa” acceptable to all.

Accordingly, following the consensus of all parties involved, the “Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa” was officially announced.

Meanwhile, the Department of Cultural Affairs disbanded the New Year Auspicious Time Committee in 2024, and the government has not appointed a new committee to date.

On March 10, a group of astrologers expressed their dissatisfaction with the government, pointing out that this year’s New Year auspicious times were announced by members of the Poya Committee and urging that the government take immediate action to appoint a New Year Auspicious Time Committee.

Meanwhile, a group of astrologers and social activists also visited the Ministry of Buddhashasana, requesting the immediate reactivation of the New Year Auspicious Time Committee.

Accordingly, through the intervention of Sarvajana Balaya, measures were taken today to prepare an “Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa” for the public.