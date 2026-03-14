Warm weather expected to continue until May-end

The Department of Meteorology has forecast that the prevailing hot weather conditions affecting several districts are likely to continue until May 25.

As a result of the intense heat, medical professionals have advised school athletes to avoid engaging in sports activities during periods of intense heat.

According to the Department, many parts of the island are currently experiencing high temperatures compared to previous days due to the inter-monsoon conditions affecting the country.

Consequently, the temperature felt by the human body in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Northwestern provinces, as well as in the Monaragala and Mannar districts, has reached levels that require attention.

The Department of Meteorology stated that the heat index has exceeded 45 in these areas, which falls under the “Extreme Caution” level.