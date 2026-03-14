Sri Lanka achieves significant economic growth in 2025  Dy Minister

According to global economic data, Sri Lanka has achieved high growth in the year 2025, stated the Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce, and Food Security, R. M. Jayawardena.

The Minister made these remarks while participating in the commencement of the development and carpeting of the road from Maligatenna Junction to the 11th Mile Post, Madugahapitiya, located in the Badalkumbura Divisional Secretariat division.

He further noted that the country, which was previously bankrupt, is now moving forward through a process of systematic development.

“While stabilizing the country and facing global economic challenges, we are moving the nation forward through a targeted program. Based on the economic growth rate, progress has been recorded across all sectors. In the meantime, the country suffered a loss of over Rs. 1 trillion due to the recent disaster. Funds that were to be utilized for the country’s development had to be diverted to address those damages,” he said.

The Deputy Minister stated that measures had already been taken to restore the country to normalcy by providing compensation to a large number of people affected by the disaster.

“As a government, we are committed to providing ‘A Wealthy Country, A Beautiful Life’ to the people by acting with an understanding of the world, without fraud or corruption, without wasting public money, and by cutting back on personal privileges,” he added.

The work of the Second Integrated Road Investment Program, implemented under the National Rural Road Development Program by the Ministry of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development, commenced today (14).

Accordingly, another road in the Monaragala District of Uva Province will be developed under the Second Integrated Road Investment Program (i-Road Project), which is implemented with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

A financial provision of Rs. 60 million will be spent on the development of this 11th Mile Post–Madugahapitiya road, which provides rapid access to the Badulla–Monaragala (A-22) main road and the Pussellawa road.

The road development activities are scheduled to be carried out by local construction firms selected through a competitive and transparent procurement process under the employer status of the Road Development Authority.