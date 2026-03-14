Iran warns US hideouts in UAE are legitimate targets

Iran warns US hideouts in UAE are legitimate targets

March 14, 2026   04:36 pm

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has informed the United Arab Emirates that US “hideouts” are “legitimate targets” after the US struck the Kharg island.

In a statement, the IRGC said it views it as a legitimate right to defend Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by targeting the origin points of American missile launches, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“The IRGC considers it its legitimate right to defend its national sovereignty and territory by hitting and targeting the origin of the American enemy missiles in shipping ports, docks, and hideouts of American soldiers sheltered in some cities in the UAE,” the statement said.

The statement also urged residents and population centres in the UAE to distance themselves from ports, docks and locations where US military personnel may be present in order to avoid potential harm.

Source: News.Az
--Agencies 

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