Japanese delegation visits Sri Lanka to strengthen tourism promotion

A Japanese delegation comprising 11 members, who arrived in Sri Lanka for tourism promotion under the coordination of Connaissance De Ceylan, one of the country’s leading tourism companies, has visited the Presidential Secretariat this morning (14).

The primary objective of the delegation is to study and gain a deeper understanding of Sri Lanka’s people’s history, the introduction and development of Buddhism, traditional culture, Ayurveda, customary practices, food culture and key economic crops, the Presidential Media Division (PMD) said.

They also discussed possible initiatives to further develop the tourism industry between the two countries through such engagement and stated that they would share the knowledge and insights gained during the visit with the people of Japan.

Discussions were also held on promoting Sri Lanka as a leading tourist destination in Japan and showcasing the country’s cultural heritage to the international community, focusing on locations such as Colombo, Anuradhapura, Sigiriya, Mahiyanganaya and Kandy, the PMD said.

Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, along with several senior officials, also attended the occasion.

In addition to the Presidential Secretariat, the delegation also visited a number of notable locations including Sapugaskanda Purana Viharaya, Mihintale, Anuradhapura, Sigiriya, Dambana, Malwathu Maha Viharaya and Port City Colombo, the statement added.