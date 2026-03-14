Iranian FM thanks Sri Lanka for rescuing crew of IRIS Dena and repatriation of 84 bodies

Iranian FM thanks Sri Lanka for rescuing crew of IRIS Dena and repatriation of 84 bodies

March 14, 2026   07:48 pm

The Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, has held a telephone conversation with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath, yesterday (13).  

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Iranian Foreign Minister stated that he briefed his Sri Lankan counterpart on the latest developments following what he described as military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran.

Araghchi has also expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan government for its assistance in rescuing the crew members of the Iranian warship ‘IRIS Dena’ who were affected during the incident. 

He further thanked Sri Lanka for facilitating the repatriation of the bodies of 84 crew members to Iran.

Meanwhile, the two foreign ministers discussed matters related to bilateral relations and reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries.

 

 

 

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