Trump says US will open Strait of Hormuz one way or the other

Trump says US will open Strait of Hormuz one way or the other

March 14, 2026   08:39 pm

US President Donald Trump says that ‘‘one way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!’’

In a post on his platform Truth Social, he writes that he hopes China, France, Japan, South Korea and the UK will send war ships to the key shipping channel so it can ‘‘no longer be a threat’’ by Iran.

He adds that many countries will be sending war ships to keep the key shipping channel ‘‘open and safe’’.

In the meantime, he says, the US will be ‘‘bombing the hell out of the shoreline and continually shooting Iranian boats and ships out of the water’’.

He claims the US has ‘‘destroyed 100% of Iran’s military capability’’ but says it’s still ‘‘easy’’ for them use drones, mines and close-range missiles.

Iran’s representative in Geneva, Ali Bahrani, said Trump’s claims about eliminating Tehran’s capabilities are ‘‘based on fabricated lies’’.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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