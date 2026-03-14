Two Development Officers arrested for hoarding Cyclone Ditwah relief supplies

Two Development Officers arrested for hoarding Cyclone Ditwah relief supplies

March 14, 2026   09:53 pm

Two female Development Officers have been arrested by the Aranayake Police for allegedly hoarding a stock of relief supplies intended for families affected by Cyclone Ditwah in the Aranayake Divisional Secretariat Division, at their residences.

Police stated that one of the arrested officers had also been serving as the storekeeper of the Aranayake Divisional Secretariat.

The relief items had been provided by the government and several other institutions for distribution among families affected by the disaster.

Following information received by Kegalle Additional District Secretary Dilith Nishantha, an investigation was launched under the supervision of Kegalle District Secretary Jagath M. Herath. 

During a joint investigation carried out by officers from the District Secretariat together with the Aranayake Police, the relief supplies were discovered hidden inside the officers’ residences.

Accordingly, the two female officers have been taken into custody by the police.

Further investigations are being conducted under the personal supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police of Kegalle, while authorities have also decided to assess the value of the seized relief goods.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sarvajana Balaya prepares 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' amid government delay (English)

Sarvajana Balaya prepares 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' amid government delay (English)

Sarvajana Balaya prepares 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' amid government delay (English)

Warm weather conditions in Sri Lanka expected to continue until May-end (English)

Warm weather conditions in Sri Lanka expected to continue until May-end (English)

Electricity consumers will have to bear financial burden of substandard coal  Sajith (English)

Electricity consumers will have to bear financial burden of substandard coal  Sajith (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Committee on Economic Surveillance discusses urgent measures to stabilise domestic market (English)

Committee on Economic Surveillance discusses urgent measures to stabilise domestic market (English)

People will face multiple issues in near future due to govt's incompetence  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

People will face multiple issues in near future due to govt's incompetence  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena arrested over Airbus bribery investigation (English)

Former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena arrested over Airbus bribery investigation (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin