Two Development Officers arrested for hoarding Cyclone Ditwah relief supplies

Two female Development Officers have been arrested by the Aranayake Police for allegedly hoarding a stock of relief supplies intended for families affected by Cyclone Ditwah in the Aranayake Divisional Secretariat Division, at their residences.

Police stated that one of the arrested officers had also been serving as the storekeeper of the Aranayake Divisional Secretariat.

The relief items had been provided by the government and several other institutions for distribution among families affected by the disaster.

Following information received by Kegalle Additional District Secretary Dilith Nishantha, an investigation was launched under the supervision of Kegalle District Secretary Jagath M. Herath.

During a joint investigation carried out by officers from the District Secretariat together with the Aranayake Police, the relief supplies were discovered hidden inside the officers’ residences.

Accordingly, the two female officers have been taken into custody by the police.

Further investigations are being conducted under the personal supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police of Kegalle, while authorities have also decided to assess the value of the seized relief goods.