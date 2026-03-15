QR Code system implemented for fuel distribution

The QR Code system for vehicles will be implemented for fuel distribution with effect from 6.00 am today (Sunday, 15 March), Sri Lanka’s Energy Ministry announced.

Accordingly, it said that fuel will not be issued without a registered QR Code. To create QR Code visit: https://fuelpass.gov.lk/

Issuing a statement, it said that due to the ongoing military situation in the Middle East, fuel supply routes are being disrupted and fuel demand in the country is increasing exponentially, the country needs to manage existing fuel reserves carefully to maintain economic activities.

The Energy Ministry further said that it is known that some groups engaging in illegal fuel hoarding and rackets has been identified as a major reason for the increased demand.

Therefore, it is the government’s intention to curb this act of hoarding and ensure that the economic activities of the general public are not disrupted, it said.

Accordingly, the QR code system will be implemented for fuel distribution from 6.00 am on Sunday (March 15) fuel will not be dispensed from any fuel station without the QR code, it said.

How to download QR code:

1. Those who have previously registered QR code:

i. If the ownership or phone number of the vehicle has not changed, you can download your QR code from https://fuelpass.gov.lk/ from midnight on 2026.03.14.

ii. If the ownership or phone number of the vehicle has changed, you must re-register from https://fuelpass.gov.lk/ from 6.00 am on 2026.03.15.

2. For vehicles that have not previously registered QR code and are being registered with the Ministry of Motor Vehicles (RMV):

i. You must register on the website https://fuelpass.gov.lk/ from 6.00 am on 15.03.2026.

The ministry further said that the relevant institutions will implement the fuel issuance scheme under the scheme for vehicles required for production activities and essential services.

The weekly fuel allowance for each vehicle category is mentioned below:

Buses - 60 Litres

Motorcycles - 5 Litres

Motor cars - 15 Litres

Vans - 40 Litres

Motor Lorries - 200 Litres

Land Vehicles - 25 Litres

Three-Wheelers - 15 Litres

Special Purpose Vehicles - 40 Litres

Quadricycles - 5 Litres