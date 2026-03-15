Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Mannar and Anuradhapura districts after 2.00 pm, today (15), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.