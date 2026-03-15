Illegal assets worth Rs. 55.5 million linked to drug trafficker frozen

Illegal assets worth Rs. 55.5 million linked to drug trafficker frozen

March 15, 2026   07:55 am

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division has frozen property allegedly acquired through illegal earnings by a suspected drug trafficker.

The investigation was launched following a complaint received by the Illegal Assets Investigation Division regarding the unlawful accumulation of wealth through drug trafficking activities.

According to investigations, a vehicle valued at Rs. 15.5 million, which had been purchased under the name of the suspect’s wife using money allegedly earned through drug trafficking, was ordered to be frozen under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The order was subsequently extended by the Colombo High Court.

The female suspect was also arrested by investigating officers and produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations revealed that the suspected drug trafficker had also purchased a three-storey house and land worth approximately Rs. 40 million in the Weligampitiya area within the Ja-Ela Police Division, under the name of the same suspect. 

Accordingly, an order has been issued to freeze the property for seven days starting from March 13, 2026.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Illegal Assets Investigation Division.

 

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