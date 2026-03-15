QR code for fuel: Issues regarding vehicle or number changes being resolved

QR code for fuel: Issues regarding vehicle or number changes being resolved

March 15, 2026   10:06 am

The Director General of Government Information has announced that individuals who previously obtained QR codes for fuel purchases will be able to update their codes without difficulty if they continue to use the same vehicle and telephone number.

According to authorities, attention is currently being given to issues faced by individuals whose vehicle ownership or telephone numbers have changed, as well as those who have recently purchased new vehicles. 

Officials are presently identifying these concerns and taking the necessary steps to resolve them as expeditiously as possible, the statement said.

Meanwhile, decisions regarding special requirements including fuel distribution for essential services and agricultural activities are expected to be taken this evening (15).

The Director General of Government Information further noted that the necessary measures to address these matters will be implemented within today.

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