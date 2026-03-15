Govt to issue fuel to private buses through SLTB depots

Govt to issue fuel to private buses through SLTB depots

March 15, 2026   10:28 am

The Ministry of Energy says that fuel will be issued to private passenger transport buses through depots belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

The Ministry further stated that a special mechanism will be implemented in coordination with relevant institutions to provide fuel for vehicles required to maintain production activities and essential services.

Meanwhile, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa urged the public to manage fuel consumption, considering the situation in the country.

Speaking at an event held in Moratuwa, the Minister requested the public to avoid unnecessary travel during this period:

“As a government, the request we make from the entire public at this time is to think not only about your own family but also about the country. Therefore, try to rationalize and manage fuel consumption to a reasonable level. Instead of rushing around thinking that there is enough fuel at home, manage its usage responsibly,” he said.

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