Fuel will not be dispensed into cans and bottles: Filling Station Owners

The distribution of fuel under the QR code system has officially commenced across the island, the Chairman of the Lanka Filling Station Owners Association, Kumara Rajapaksha stated.

Speaking at a media briefing held today (15), Rajapaksha stated that by around 8.00 a.m. to 9.00 a.m. today, filling stations throughout the country successfully integrated with the QR code system, enabling them to begin issuing fuel in accordance with the new mechanism.

Chairman Rajapaksha further emphasized that fuel will not be issued to cans or bottles under the system, even if a valid QR code is presented.

According to the regulations currently in effect, fuel will only be supplied directly to registered vehicles.

He also noted that consumers must arrive at filling stations using the same vehicle registered with the QR code. If individuals attempt to obtain fuel by using another person’s QR code or arriving in a different vehicle, filling station operators have decided not to release fuel in such cases.

During his remarks, Rajapaksha revealed that several complaints have been received from individuals who recently purchased new vehicles, stating that they have not yet been able to obtain a QR code. He expressed hope that the government would intervene and provide a prompt solution to address this issue.

He added that although filling stations initially faced technical difficulties integrating with the QR code system early in the morning, the process has now stabilized and operations are running smoothly.

Chairman Rajapaksha also pointed out that filling station owners and pump operators now carry a significant responsibility in implementing the system, as they are the ones directly interacting with the public while ensuring that the regulations are properly enforced.

He therefore urged the public to cooperate with the system, requesting consumers to arrive at filling stations with their own vehicles and corresponding QR codes in order to obtain fuel without inconvenience.