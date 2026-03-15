Americans urged to leave 14 countries across Middle East

Americans urged to leave 14 countries across Middle East

March 15, 2026   11:51 am

The US embassy in Baghdad has issued a fresh warning for its citizens to leave Iraq after a missile hit the embassy building earlier on Saturday.

In its warning, the US embassy said citizens should “leave Iraq now”.

“US citizens choosing to remain in Iraq are strongly encouraged to reconsider in light of the significant threat posed by Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups,” the embassy wrote.

As Iran has launched strikes at US targets across the Middle East, the US has urged its citizens to leave 14 countries in the region.

Separately, the US said on Saturday it had ordered non-emergency government employees and the relatives of government employees to leave Oman, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian defence ministry said on its official X account that it has recently intercepted and destroyed seven drones in Riyadh and the Eastern Region.

Earlier this morning, authorities in Dubai and Qatar also reported air defence interceptions.

Dubai’s media office posted on X, saying the sounds heard in the Marina and Al Sufouh areas were the result of successful interceptions.

Kuwait has also reported several drone interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Qatari defence ministry said it had intercepted four ballistic missiles and a number of drones launched by Iran on Saturday.

- Agencies

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