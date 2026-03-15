No fuel shortage despite QR code system, says CPC

No fuel shortage has emerged in the country despite the implementation of the QR code system for fuel distribution, the Managing Director of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Mayura Neththikumarage stated.

Speaking to the media, he further stated that discussions have already been held with several countries, including India and China, regarding the procurement of fuel in case an urgent requirement arises in the country, adding that the talks have been highly successful.

Fuel distribution under the QR code system officially commenced today (15) at 6.00 a.m. According to the CPC Managing Director, priority has initially been given to individuals who had previously obtained QR codes and have the relevant vehicle and registered mobile number with them.

He also noted that previously issued QR codes can still be used under the current system.

Meanwhile, those who do not have a QR code can download their code through the official website fuelpass.gov.lk, he said.

He further explained that individuals can register their vehicles through the “Vehicle Registration” section of the same website if the ownership of the vehicle has changed, the registered phone number has been updated, or if the vehicle had not previously been registered for a QR code.

Neththikumarage added that the vehicle registration section of the website will be updated within about an hour.

He emphasized that from today, fuel will not be issued without a QR code.

Commenting further, the Managing Director said that during the past three to four days the public had begun stockpiling fuel, while certain media briefings had also contributed to the formation of fuel queues. He warned that such situations could lead to a dangerous scenario, which is why the QR code system was introduced.

He stressed that there is no actual shortage of fuel, noting that the main objective of the system is to ensure that people can obtain fuel without having to wait in long queues.