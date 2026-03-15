Police officers deployed to control traffic near filling stations

Police officers have been deployed near filling stations to manage traffic congestion following the reintroduction of the QR code system for fuel distribution, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of Traffic and Road Safety Range, W.P.J. Senadheera has stated.

Speaking to media, DIG Senadheera noted that unnecessary panic among the general public has led to heavy traffic congestion and long queues near filling stations. In response, police have taken steps to deploy officers to all filling stations in order to regulate traffic, maintain order, and minimize disruptions to road users.

DIG Senadheera emphasized that there is no need for the public to panic, explaining that under the QR code system fuel will be issued according to the quota allocated for each category of vehicle.

He pointed out that traffic congestion has largely been caused by people attempting to stockpile fuel unnecessarily, noting that some individuals who only require a small quantity of fuel are attempting to fill much larger amounts due to fear of a shortage.

The DIG further stated that the QR code system has been introduced as a management mechanism in response to the prevailing global situation, and its primary objective is to ensure the orderly and fair distribution of fuel without the formation of long queues.

DIG in charge of Traffic and Road Safety Range W.P.J. Senadheera confirmed the deployment of traffic officers to areas surrounding filling stations in order to ease congestion and ensure the smooth flow of traffic while maintaining public safety.