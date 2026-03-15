Iran arrests 20 suspected Israeli spies

Iran arrests 20 suspected Israeli spies

March 15, 2026   01:12 pm

Iranian law enforcement authorities have arrested 20 people in the city of Urmia, the administrative center of West Azerbaijan Province, on suspicion of espionage and collaboration with Israeli intelligence, Tasnim News Agency reports.

According to the provincial prosecutor, security forces uncovered and dismantled several networks of mercenaries connected to Israel.

“These individuals collaborated with the Zionist enemy, including providing information on the locations of military, police, and other security-related facilities,” the official told the agency.

All 20 suspects were taken into custody under court orders, and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces has stated that Iran has launched missiles towards Israel.

It said that defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat and a precautionary message has been sent to mobile phones in affected areas.

It also warned members of the public to enter protected spaces and remain there until further notice.

The Iranian Fars News Agency, which is linked to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, reported that a new wave of missiles has been launched from Iran while the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have also launched missiles or drones towards northern regions in Israel.

- Agencies

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