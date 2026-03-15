Sri Lanka calls for immediate de-escalation of tensions in Middle East

Sri Lanka is deeply concerned by the rapidly escalating situation in the Middle East and West Asia, which poses a direct threat to the civilian population, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Sri Lanka is saddened by the tragic loss of civilian life and condemn any attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, the Ministry added further. Accordingly, the Foreign Ministry has underscored that the protection of civilians on all sides is a fundamental obligation under international humanitarian law.

The Foreign Ministry stated that, “We stand firm in our commitment to the sanctity of human life and upholding global peace. The government is closely monitoring developments, in view of the grave humanitarian crisis and the direct impact on the global economy and international trade with repercussions for all countries. “

The Foreign Minister noted that Sri Lanka reiterates the need to respect the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

“As a country firmly committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, Sri Lanka calls on all parties to respect these age-old principles, to exercise maximum restraint, and to return to negotiations to prevent further aggravation of this dire situation,” the Ministry said.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka has urged all concerned parties to engage in meaningful dialogue and take decisive action to further de-escalate tensions, given the serious threat posed to stability, peace and security in the region and beyond.