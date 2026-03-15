Fuelpass registration now available for unregistered and transferred vehicles

The registration process under the QR code system has now been restored for new vehicles, vehicles that were transferred to a new owner and previously unregistered vehicles, authorities have confirmed.

Accordingly, individuals can visit the official website, fuelpass.gov.lk and register their vehicle under the “Vehicle Registration” section to obtain a QR code under the new system.

Previously, those who had already obtained a QR code and continued to use the same vehicle and mobile number were able to update their QR codes without any issues, but for some time, the update process had been unavailable for them.

Additionally, any issues related to the supply of fuel for essential services and agricultural activities are expected to be resolved by this afternoon (15), authorities have confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Mayura Neththikumarage stated that no fuel shortage has emerged in the country despite the implementation of the QR code system for fuel distribution.

Speaking to the media, he noted that discussions have already been held with several countries, including India and China, regarding the procurement of fuel in case an urgent requirement arises in the country, adding that the talks have been highly successful.

Fuel distribution under the QR code system officially commenced at 6.00 a.m. today (15).