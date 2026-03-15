Fuelpass registration now available for unregistered and transferred vehicles

Fuelpass registration now available for unregistered and transferred vehicles

March 15, 2026   02:05 pm

The registration process under the QR code system has now been restored for new vehicles, vehicles that were transferred to a new owner and previously unregistered vehicles, authorities have confirmed.

Accordingly, individuals can visit the official website, fuelpass.gov.lk and register their vehicle under the “Vehicle Registration” section to obtain a QR code under the new system.

Previously, those who had already obtained a QR code and continued to use the same vehicle and mobile number were able to update their QR codes without any issues, but for some time, the update process had been unavailable for them.

Additionally, any issues related to the supply of fuel for essential services and agricultural activities are expected to be resolved by this afternoon (15), authorities have confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Mayura Neththikumarage stated that no fuel shortage has emerged in the country despite the implementation of the QR code system for fuel distribution.

Speaking to the media, he noted that discussions have already been held with several countries, including India and China, regarding the procurement of fuel in case an urgent requirement arises in the country, adding that the talks have been highly successful.

Fuel distribution under the QR code system officially commenced at 6.00 a.m. today (15).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sarvajana Balaya prepares 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' amid government delay (English)

Sarvajana Balaya prepares 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' amid government delay (English)

Sarvajana Balaya prepares 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' amid government delay (English)

Warm weather conditions in Sri Lanka expected to continue until May-end (English)

Warm weather conditions in Sri Lanka expected to continue until May-end (English)

Electricity consumers will have to bear financial burden of substandard coal  Sajith (English)

Electricity consumers will have to bear financial burden of substandard coal  Sajith (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Committee on Economic Surveillance discusses urgent measures to stabilise domestic market (English)

Committee on Economic Surveillance discusses urgent measures to stabilise domestic market (English)

People will face multiple issues in near future due to govt's incompetence  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

People will face multiple issues in near future due to govt's incompetence  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena arrested over Airbus bribery investigation (English)

Former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena arrested over Airbus bribery investigation (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin