More than 100 hospitalised in Israel over past 24 hours

More than 100 hospitalised in Israel over past 24 hours

March 15, 2026   02:15 pm

The Israeli health ministry has confirmed that 108 people have been taken to hospital with injuries in the past 24 hours.

It noted of these, 96 had minor injuries, two were in “moderate” condition and nine were still undergoing medical assessment.

Since the outset of the conflict, it reported that 3,195 have been treated in hospital for their injuries, with 81 remaining in hospital as of 07:00 GMT on Sunday.

The health ministry does not report the number of deaths recorded.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said Iran launched missiles towards Israel last night.

It said that defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat and a precautionary message has been sent to mobile phones in affected areas.

It also warned members of the public to enter protected spaces and remain there until further notice.

The Iranian Fars News Agency, which is linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported that a new wave of missiles has been launched from Iran while the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have also launched missiles or drones towards northern regions in Israel.

- Agencies

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