All PSC-approved 2026 transfers to take effect on April 2

All PSC-approved 2026 transfers to take effect on April 2

March 15, 2026   02:41 pm

All transfers approved for the year 2026 must be implemented starting from April 2, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced.

The Public Service Commission further stated that any transfers for which no specific implementation date has been provided should also take effect from that date.

Decisions regarding appeals submitted in connection with the transfers have already been communicated to all relevant officers, and these decisions are published on the official PSC website.

Accordingly, all officers who have received transfer orders for 2026 are required to assume duty at their new postings on the designated date, the PSC has noted.

The Public Service Commission also clarified that any future requests or recommendations related to transfers that have already been approved will not be reconsidered.

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