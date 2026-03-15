QR code process to obtain fuel quotas through National Fuel Pass system fully restored: Govt

The QR code process to obtain fuel quotas through the National Fuel Pass system has now been fully restored and is currently operating normally, the Ministry of Digital Economy has announced.

Under the National Fuel Pass system, authorities have emphasized three steps that vehicle owners must follow to streamline the fuel distribution process in the future.

Accordingly, vehicle owners are requested to identify the category they belong to and obtain fuel using the QR code based on that category.

Vehicle owners who already have a QR code, and whose vehicle ownership and registered phone number have not changed, can continue to use the same existing QR code to obtain fuel without any interruption.

If someone previously registered but has lost their QR code or if it has been deleted from their phone (while the phone number and vehicle details remain unchanged), there is no need to register again. By logging into the system and verifying with the OTP (One-Time Password) sent to the mobile phone, they can retrieve their QR code again.

Individuals who have not previously registered, those who have newly purchased a vehicle (ownership changed), or those who no longer use the phone number that was previously registered, must register again in the system.

Vehicle owners are kindly requested to follow these instructions properly in order to reduce congestion at fuel stations and ensure efficient service. For any issues arising in relation to this process or to obtain additional information, the public may contact the Government Information Center through the hotline number 1919, the Ministry stated further.