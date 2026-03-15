Emergency measures discussed to maintain health, agriculture and education services in Sri Lanka

Amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has stated that the emerging situation cannot be fully anticipated in advance, and therefore stressed the need for the country to continuously monitor developments and collectively face these challenges.

President Dissanayake made these remarks during a meeting held today (15) at the President’s Office with secretaries of relevant ministries and heads of institutions, convened to discuss issues arising in maintaining essential public services under the current conditions.

The meeting also addressed the continuation of operations in sectors such as education, and the President directed officials to explore the feasibility of working from home to ensure essential services continue while establishing an effective fuel allocation system, the President’s Media Division said.

Special attention was given to maintaining proper health services, and the President instructed officials to assess the possibility of maintaining regional reserves of essential fuel to support uninterrupted service delivery.

Additionally, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake highlighted the urgent need to implement a digital QR code system to facilitate the supply of fuel for agriculture, fisheries, and industrial sectors, emphasizing that the system should be put into operation without delay.