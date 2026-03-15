QR fuel allocations insufficient for medical services: GMOA

The fuel allocations proposed under the QR code system are insufficient, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has stated.

In a statement, the GMOA highlighted that specialist doctors, consultant physicians, and administrative medical officers stationed in remote areas are unable to travel to hospitals to carry out their duties due to the limited fuel supply.

As a result, the GMOA has called for urgent solutions to address the practical difficulties faced by health services and medical personnel under the current QR-based fuel allocation system.