Navy intercepts another multi-day fishing vessel carrying suspected narcotics
March 15, 2026 04:16 pm
Five suspects have been taken into custody by the Sri Lanka Navy along with a local multi-day fishing vessel that was transporting a stock of sacks suspected to contain narcotics.
According to the Sri Lanka Navy, the operation was carried out by the Navy’s Offshore Patrol Squadron in seas south of Dondra.
The suspects and the fishing vessel are currently being brought ashore for further investigations and legal action, the Navy said.