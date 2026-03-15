President reviews energy supply measures amid Middle East conflict

President reviews energy supply measures amid Middle East conflict

March 15, 2026   04:36 pm

A special discussion has been held at the President’s Office this afternoon (15) on the next steps to be taken amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The meeting was chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the disruptions to energy supply networks—including coal, gas, and fuel—caused by the conflict, as well as the measures already taken by relevant sectors to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply. Possible alternative strategies to address these challenges were also discussed, the President’s Media Division stated.

Accordingly, it was noted that implementing alternative mechanisms such as the digital QR code system and work-from-home arrangements in a properly planned manner could help minimize the impact on the national economy, the PMD added.

The President also emphasized the importance of maintaining a structured communication process to continuously inform the public about emerging developments and evolving conditions.

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