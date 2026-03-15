Israel to continue Iran campaign for at least three more weeks

The Israeli military is planning at least three more weeks of its campaign against Iran with “thousands of targets” remaining, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military spokesperson told CNN Sunday.

“We have thousands of targets ahead,” IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said. “We are ready, in coordination with our US allies, with plans through at least the Jewish holiday of Passover, about three weeks from now. And we have deeper plans for even three weeks beyond that.”

According to the IDF, since the start of the Iran campaign on February 28, the Israeli Air Force has carried out roughly 400 waves of strikes in western and central Iran, focusing on dismantling infrastructure and targeting operatives of the fire, defense, and production units.

Israeli officials say the US and Israel have already struck thousands of targets since the war began.

Defrin told CNN that the IDF is “not working according to a stopwatch, or a timetable, but rather to achieve our goals.”

He added that Israel’s objective is to “weaken the Iranian regime severely.”

Source: CNN

- Agencies