Pope Leo calls for ceasefire in Middle East amid horrific violence of war

Pope Leo calls for ceasefire in Middle East amid horrific violence of war

March 15, 2026   06:36 pm

Pope Leo XIV has called for a ceasefire in the Middle East conflict as Israel and Iran continue to trade blows and the death toll across the region mounts.

“On behalf of the Christians of the Middle East and all women and men of good will, I appeal to those responsible for this conflict: cease fire,” Leo said today after the Sunday Angelus prayer in Vatican City.

The first American pontiff said people in the region have been “suffering the horrific violence of war” for the past two weeks since the conflict broke out.

“Thousands of innocent people have been killed and many more forced to flee their homes. I once again offer my prayers to all those who have lost loved ones in the attacks that have struck schools, hospitals and residential areas,” he said.

Leo added that “violence can never lead to the justice, stability and peace that the people are waiting for.”

Source: CNN

- Agencies

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