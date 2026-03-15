No shortage of fuel expected until end of next month, fuel to be issued with police supervision  CPC

Fuel will only be distributed through the QR code system at filling stations from now on, with the assistance and supervision of police, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced.

These assertions were made by CPC Chairman D. J. Rajakaruna during a special media briefing held this afternoon (15).

Chairman Rajakaruna said that Sri Lanka is currently receiving fuel shipments as scheduled, and therefore there is no immediate shortage expected until the end of next month.

He explained that although the QR code system officially came into effect today, the public initially faced certain difficulties and many people continued to queue at filling stations to obtain fuel. However, he emphasized that queues will no longer be necessary, as fuel allocations have already been determined for regular consumers.

According to him, the government has fixed a weekly fuel quota for vehicles, and the required amount has already been distributed to filling stations. As a result, consumers can obtain their allocated fuel at any convenient time during the week, without waiting in long queues.

Rajakaruna also acknowledged that technical issues occurred earlier today in some filling stations and websites related to the QR code system. However, he stated that all technical problems have now been resolved, and all filling stations across the country are now capable of scanning QR codes to distribute fuel.

He stressed that no one will be allowed to obtain fuel outside the QR system, and police will intervene to prevent unnecessary queues. Individuals attempting to obtain fuel by waiting in lines without following the QR system will not be served.

The CPC Chairman warned that strict action will be taken against filling station operators if there are discrepancies between the fuel stock supplied by the corporation and the amount recorded through the QR system. In serious cases, filling stations could even lose their operating licenses, he stated.

Fuel distribution for public passenger buses will continue through the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) as previously arranged. Authorities are also working to introduce a revised QR allocation system for buses based on their daily travel distance and route requirements.

Additionally, Rajakaruna stated that special arrangements will be made to supply fuel for essential sectors, including fisheries and agriculture, ensuring that these industries receive the fuel necessary for their operations.