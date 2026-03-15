Lebanon says 850 killed in two weeks of Israel-Hezbollah war

Lebanon’s health ministry said on Sunday that Israeli attacks have killed 850 people in the country during two weeks of war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The ministry statement said the toll included 66 women, 107 children and 32 health workers, with 2,105 other people wounded.

Israeli forces struck several locations across Lebanon, including Al-Zahrani near Saida, where a strike on a residential apartment killed Hamas commander Wissam Taha, according to a source in the Palestinian group.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah carried out multiple attacks today, firing rockets at Israeli troop positions near the border and targeting sites including Avivim barracks, Maalot-Tarshiha air defenses, Nahariya, and Palmachim airbase south of Tel Aviv. The group also said it destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank near Taybeh with a guided missile.

--Agencies