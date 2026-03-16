Showers expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and Uva provinces after 2.00 pm, today (15), the Department of Meteorology said.

A few showers may occur in Eastern Province, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.