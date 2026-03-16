Fire contained in vicinity of Dubai airport after drone attack, flights suspended

A fire caused by a drone attack on Monday near Dubai International Airport had been contained with no injuries reported, but flights were temporarily suspended, Dubai authorities said.

“A drone incident in the vicinity of ⁠Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks”, the Dubai media office said on X.

Emirates airline also announced in a post on X the temporary suspension of flights to and from Dubai.

Gulf Arab states have faced more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, with ⁠targets including U.S. diplomatic missions and military bases but also critical Gulf oil infrastructure, ports, airports, hotels and residential and office ⁠buildings.

The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Iran’s arch-foe Israel in 2020, has faced the ⁠brunt of the attacks. But all Gulf Arab states have been affected, ⁠and all have condemned Iran.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies