Fire contained in vicinity of Dubai airport after drone attack, flights suspended

Fire contained in vicinity of Dubai airport after drone attack, flights suspended

March 16, 2026   07:14 am

A fire caused by a drone attack on Monday near Dubai International Airport had been contained with no injuries reported, but flights were temporarily suspended, Dubai authorities said.

“A drone incident in the vicinity of ⁠Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks”, the Dubai media office said on X.

Emirates airline also announced in a post on X the temporary suspension of flights to and from Dubai.

Gulf Arab states have faced more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, with ⁠targets including U.S. diplomatic missions and military bases but also critical Gulf oil infrastructure, ports, airports, hotels and residential and office ⁠buildings.

The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Iran’s arch-foe Israel in 2020, has faced the ⁠brunt of the attacks. But all Gulf Arab states have been affected, ⁠and all have condemned Iran.

Source: Reuters 
--Agencies 

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