Multi-day fishing trawler with suspected narcotics brought to Dikkowita Harbour

Multi-day fishing trawler with suspected narcotics brought to Dikkowita Harbour

March 16, 2026   07:21 am

Update (7.40 a.m.) - The multi-day fishing trawler seized by the Sri Lanka Navy while transporting a consignment of suspected narcotics in seas south of Dondra has been brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour.

The multi-day fishing trawler seized by the Sri Lanka Navy while transporting several sacks suspected to contain narcotics in seas south of Dondra is currently being brought ashore to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour.

The trawler was taken into naval custody yesterday (15) during an operation carried out by Sri Lankan Navy’s Offshore Patrol Squadron.

Five fishermen who were on board the vessel were also taken into custody by the Navy and are expected to be brought to the Dikkowita Harbour along with the trawler.

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