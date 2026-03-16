123kg of heroin worth over Rs. 3 billion found on seized fishing trawler off Dondra

Approximately 123 kilograms of heroin have been found aboard the multi-day fishing trawler seized by the Sri Lanka Navy in seas south of Dondra, according to Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara.

The vessel was brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour a short while ago, where an official inspection was carried out.

Upon inspection, a total of six sacks containing 123 packets of heroin weighing 123 kilograms were found on board the vessel.

Accordingly, the Deputy Minister stated that the narcotics consignment contained heroin, adding that the estimated street value of the haul is over Rs. 3 billion.

The multi-day fishing trawler was intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy yesterday (15) in seas south of Dondra.

Five suspects who were on board the vessel were also taken into custody by the Navy.

After the vessel was brought to the Dikkowita Harbour, they were arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara revealed that the Sri Lanka Navy has also taken into custody another multi-day fishing trawler suspected of transporting narcotics in seas off Beruwala.

The Deputy Minister further stated that the vessel is currently being brought ashore.

‘‘At this moment, the Navy has intercepted another fishing vessel that was attempting to bring a stock of narcotics into the country. A short while ago, it was taken into custody in sea soff Beruwala. We are unable to confirm the exact quantity at this stage, but we will be able to provide that information once the vessel is brought ashore,’’ he added.

Earlier last week, the Sri Lanka Navy also intercepted three multi-day fishing trawlers involved in drug trafficking in southern seas. With this latest seizure, a total of seven multi-day fishing trawlers used for drug trafficking have been intercepted by the Navy so far this year.